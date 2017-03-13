Couple carrying terminally ill baby to term speaks out

Royce and Keri Young decided to carry their daughter, who is missing the cortex of her brain, to term so that her organs can be donated to save the lives of potentially dozens of other ill infants. The couple told ABC News that they found out about their daughter's condition in December when they went in for their 19-week ultrasound, excited to find out whether they were having a boy or a girl.

