CNN Brian Stelter Hammers Fox News for Covering Rockville Rape Case
Just when you though CNN host Brian Stelter couldn't become any more of a " ridiculous figure " he found a new level of low to crawl to, during Sunday's Reliable Sources . As had been extensively covered by the MRC , the liberal networks have been blacking out the rape of a girl on school ground by illegal immigrants in Rockville, Maryland, with Fox News being the only TV news outlet covering it in detail.
