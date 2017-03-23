Chocolate prices could increase if Br...

Chocolate prices could increase if Brexit deal falls through

Mars Food has warned customers that the price of chocolate could increase if no UK trade deal is agreed to after Brexit, BBC News reports. Mars global president Fiona Dawson announced EU member states could see a tariff that could possibly hit 30% should there be no deal.

