Chance the Rapper Donates $1M to Chicago Schools

Chance the Rapper's unusual intervention into Chicago Public Schools' funding crisis took an even more curious turn Monday when the Grammy winner presented a $1 million check to city schools and urged Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to use his executive powers to help the nation's third-largest district. The Republican governor, a former venture capitalist, responded by noting his own philanthropy and floating Chicago school funding ideas that would face tough odds in the Democratic-controlled legislature.

