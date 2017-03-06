Chance the Rapper Donates $1M to Chicago Schools
Chance the Rapper's unusual intervention into Chicago Public Schools' funding crisis took an even more curious turn Monday when the Grammy winner presented a $1 million check to city schools and urged Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to use his executive powers to help the nation's third-largest district. The Republican governor, a former venture capitalist, responded by noting his own philanthropy and floating Chicago school funding ideas that would face tough odds in the Democratic-controlled legislature.
