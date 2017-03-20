Central Penn College scholarship honors Patriot-News reporter
The Central Penn College Education Foundation has announced the establishment of a scholarship in honor of a longtime Patriot-News reporter. The $10,000 Mary O. Bradley Journalist Endowed Scholarship will be awarded to students with an interest in journalism, news media and communications.
