Carrie Underwood signs worldwide deal with Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group today announced a new worldwide recording agreement with seven-time Grammy Award winner and Checotah native Carrie Underwood. Underwood's label home will be Capitol Records Nashville, one of four labels that form Universal Music Group Nashville and Billboard country label of the year for eight consecutive years, according to a news release.
