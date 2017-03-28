Carrie Underwood Leaves Sony Music to...

Carrie Underwood Leaves Sony Music to Sign With Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group announced a new worldwide recording agreement with Carrie Underwood. The seven-time Grammy winner's new label home will be Capitol Records Nashville, one of four labels that form Universal Music Group Nashville.

