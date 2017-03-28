Carrie Underwood Leaves Sony Music to Sign With Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group announced a new worldwide recording agreement with Carrie Underwood. The seven-time Grammy winner's new label home will be Capitol Records Nashville, one of four labels that form Universal Music Group Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Comments
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC