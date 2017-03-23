Beyonce Surprises Teenage Cancer Pati...

Beyonce Surprises Teenage Cancer Patient With FaceTime Call

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Fan Ebony Banks received a call from Queen Bey herself after a social-media campaign started by her friends went viral. Ebony Banks, a senior at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, is battling stage four of a rare form of cancer.

