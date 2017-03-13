Bangkok's first skyscraper Dusit Thani to face wrecking ball

Fondly known locally as Thailand's first proper skyscraper, and its first five-star hotel, the 23-storey Dusit Thani was opened in Bangkok in February 1970 by the founder, and now well into her 90s still honorary chairman of the Dusit Thani Group, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui. The impressive Thai-Modernist hotel was designed by Japanese architect Yozo Shibata and managed, at first, by Western International Hotels , but was a proud symbol of the city's modernisation.

