At least 31 people killed after Damascus suicide bombings, reports say
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 31 people have been killed and dozens more wounded after two suicide bomb attacks in Syria's Damascus, the Guardian reports. The first suicide bomber targeted the Palace of Justice, the main courthouse in central Damascus near the Old City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC