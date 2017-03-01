As world waits for one baby giraffe, another makes surprise arrival

As world waits for one baby giraffe, another makes surprise arri - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC Dobby, a male baby giraffe standing 5-feet tall, came into the world Tuesday at the Denver Zoo. DENVER While the world watches for the arrival of a baby giraffe in New York, the Denver Zoo quietly welcomed an adorable and unexpected new addition of its own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.