Arsenic poisoning may have contributed to Jane Austen's early death
PanARMENIAN.Net - Author Jane Austen was virtually blind at the end of her life possibly as a result of arsenic poisoning , experts have revealed, according to BBC News. The novelist, who lived in Steventon, Hampshire, died on 18 July 1817 and the cause of her death has been the subject of much speculation.
