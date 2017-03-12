ABC Suggests Trump Fired U.S. Attorneys After On-Air Urging from Sean Hannity

After of a week of the liberal media claiming President Donald Trump was being misled by conservative media, ABC's David Wright continued the charge by insinuating the President was listening to Fox News for governing advice. "On Friday, the Attorney General asked for resignation letters from all 46 federal prosecutors who were Obama-era holdovers," Wright reporting during Good Morning America before diving into conspiracy theories, "Sessions' decision to clean house came just one day after Trump loyalist Sean Hannity called for a purge."

