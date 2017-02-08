When will I see my royalties? The Thr...

When will I see my royalties? The Three Degrees sue Sony

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

The Three Degrees, a female vocal group best known for the 1974 smash "When Will I See You Again," has sued Sony Music Entertainment Inc, seeking to recoup decades of royalties it says were withheld by a former manager and his widow. According to a complaint filed on Tuesday night, the group has "never received one penny" of royalties under an oral agreeing it struck in the mid- to late-1970s with the former manager, producer Richard Barrett, for a 75 percent share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand... Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 2
News D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d... Jan 10 I P freely 15
News Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e... Nov '16 Mintz4004 17
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,585 • Total comments across all topics: 278,692,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC