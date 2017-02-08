When will I see my royalties? The Three Degrees sue Sony

The Three Degrees, a female vocal group best known for the 1974 smash "When Will I See You Again," has sued Sony Music Entertainment Inc, seeking to recoup decades of royalties it says were withheld by a former manager and his widow. According to a complaint filed on Tuesday night, the group has "never received one penny" of royalties under an oral agreeing it struck in the mid- to late-1970s with the former manager, producer Richard Barrett, for a 75 percent share.

