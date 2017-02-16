Video: Citizens rush to aid bloodied state trooper during highway arrest
Wild video out of Long Island, New York, shows the dramatic moment two law abiding citizens stopped their cars on the Southern State Parkway and assisted a bloodied state trooper with the restraint and arrest of the man he had pulled over. According to witnesses of the incident who spoke with ABC 7 News, the trooper pulled over 29-year-old Kyheem Kelly and ended up getting dragged across three lanes until he hit the median on Wednesday.
