US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News

8 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Judd Burstein, an attorney representing former Fox News personality Andrea Tantaros, said during a hearing Wednesday that one of his clients had received a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the use of corporate resources in connection with sexual harassment allegations against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and his former employer, Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox.

