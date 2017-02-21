Univision and Deezer Partner to Showcase Emerging Latin Music

Univision and global music streaming service Deezer are joining forces to foster and showcase up-and-coming Latin artists on their respective platforms. The collaboration, Deezer's first U.S. media partnership, was announced on Feb. 17. "Hispanic America is very important to us here at Deezer, and Latin music is one of our most popular genres," Jorge Rincon, vp of Deezer North America, said in a statement.

