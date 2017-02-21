Univision and Deezer Partner to Showcase Emerging Latin Music
Univision and global music streaming service Deezer are joining forces to foster and showcase up-and-coming Latin artists on their respective platforms. The collaboration, Deezer's first U.S. media partnership, was announced on Feb. 17. "Hispanic America is very important to us here at Deezer, and Latin music is one of our most popular genres," Jorge Rincon, vp of Deezer North America, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|19 hr
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|19 hr
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC