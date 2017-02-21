Univision and Deezer Partner to Showc...

Univision and Deezer Partner to Showcase Emerging Latin Music

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Univision and global music streaming service Deezer are joining forces to foster and showcase up-and-coming Latin artists on their respective platforms. The collaboration, Deezer's first U.S. media partnership, was announced on Feb. 17. "Hispanic America is very important to us here at Deezer, and Latin music is one of our most popular genres," Jorge Rincon, vp of Deezer North America, said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... 19 hr okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 19 hr okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb 17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb 16 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb 16 ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC