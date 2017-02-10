Universal Music Wins Bidding War To Manage Prince Catalog Just Ahead Of Streaming Launch
With multiple sources reporting that Prince's extensive catalog will become available on most streaming music services this weekend, Universal Music Group has won the much sought after right to manage his extensive catalog. and NPG Records Inc that grants it the exclusive licensing rights to his NPG recordings, including a library of 25 albums and a trove of unreleased works.
