Universal Music Relaunching Polygram, Announces 'Story of Motown' as First Production
Universal Music Group is relaunching Polygram Entertainment in an effort to boost its film and television strategy, the company announced Saturday . Polygram's first production will be The Story of Motown , a documentary about historical and cultural impact of the iconic record label.
