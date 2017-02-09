Universal Music Group confirms Devraj...

Universal Music Group confirms Devraj Sanyal jury member for 2017 Midem Artist Accelerator

New Delhi , Feb. 10 : Universal Music Group South Asia has announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem's annual Artist Accelerator Programme. Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hosted in Cannes, France, from June 6 - June 9 last year, recently announced 2017's committee of distinguished experts for the programme that includes executives such as Rob Hallet, founder of Robomagic , Christopher Kaskie, President of Pitchfork and Renneth Tshisikule, the founder and director of The Independent Music Exporters South Africa , amongst others.

