Universal Music Group confirms Devraj Sanyal jury member for 2017 Midem Artist Accelerator
New Delhi , Feb. 10 : Universal Music Group South Asia has announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem's annual Artist Accelerator Programme. Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hosted in Cannes, France, from June 6 - June 9 last year, recently announced 2017's committee of distinguished experts for the programme that includes executives such as Rob Hallet, founder of Robomagic , Christopher Kaskie, President of Pitchfork and Renneth Tshisikule, the founder and director of The Independent Music Exporters South Africa , amongst others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|21 hr
|USA Today
|1
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|just say no to tr...
|1
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC