Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Universal Electronics Inc. will be releasing its Q416 earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter.
