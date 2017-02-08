Universal closes in on rights to trov...

Universal closes in on rights to trove of Prince's music

The music giant is close to winning a hotly contested auction for a third piece of Prince-related rights, The Post has learned. Lucian Grainge's Universal is expected to pick up the lucrative rights to Prince's post-Warner Music Group recorded music, sources close to the negotiations said on Wednesday.

