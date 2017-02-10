UMG pre-Grammy showcase features Katy Perry, Motown doc

Universal Music Group's annual pre-Grammy showcase included Katy Perry celebrating her 10-year anniversary with Capitol Records and the debut of trailers for new documentaries about Motown Records and INXS singer Michael Hutchence. Chart-topping rappers Desiigner, Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, MGK and others performed at the multi-hour event Saturday, full of music industry players, press and artists.

