Ukrainian Envoy: U.S. Affirms Opposition To Russian Takeover Of Crimea

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations said the Trump administration fully supports his country's territorial integrity and independence and will never accept Russia's annexation of Crimea. At a news conference in New York on February 1, Volodymyr Yelchenko said U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told him the United States is "completely against the way Russia is dealing with the eastern part of Ukraine."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.