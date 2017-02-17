Trump protesters hold 'mock funeral' ...

Trump protesters hold 'mock funeral' for the presidency

Read more: Washington Examiner

Demonstrators are taking to the streets in New York City to protest President Trump , including a man dressed up as the 16th president, Abraham Lincoln. Video posted to social media on Saturday showed protesters at a "mock funeral" for the U.S. presidency, according to ABC News.

