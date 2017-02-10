Trump backs aide who promoted his dau...

Trump backs aide who promoted his daughter's fashion on TV

11 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

This frame grab from video provided by Fox News shows White House adviser Kellyanne during her interview with Fox News Fox and Friends, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. Conway defended Ivanka Trump's fashion company, telling Fox News that Trump is a "successful businesswoman" and people should give the company their business.

