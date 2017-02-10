Tom Petty Joined by Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks and More at Epic MusiCares Tribute Show

The wide-ranging list of fellow legends serenading Petty included George Strait, the Lumineers, Randy Newman, the Foo Fighters, and more. "Twenty years ago, I would have been way too cynical to do this, but I'm 66 now," said a better-sentimental-late-than-never Tom Petty, feeling all the feels while being feted Friday night as MusiCares' pre-Grammy dinner.

