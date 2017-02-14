Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Reportedly Sign With Sony Music Entertainment
ALL ACCESS has learned the TIM MCGRAW and FAITH HILL have signed with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT as individual artists. MCGRAW was most recently signed to BIG MACHINE RECORDS and HILL previously recorded for WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE.
