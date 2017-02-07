The Wall Street Journal: Music stream...

The Wall Street Journal: Music streaming revenue rose 47% at Warner Music Group

12 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Warner Music Group Corp. said Tuesday that streaming drove a 28% rise in its digital division's sales, which made up nearly half of all revenue in its latest quarter. "Digital growth reflects a continuing shift to streaming revenue," the company said in a press release, adding that major sellers for the quarter included recordings by Bruno Mars, Michael BublA© and Twenty One Pilots, as well as the "Hamilton" original cast album and the "Suicide Squad" soundtrack.

Chicago, IL

