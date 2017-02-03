The Latest: Pence calls federal judge's order 'frustrating'
The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : Vice-President Mike Pence is calling a federal court order declining to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban as "frustrating," describing it as inconsistent and unconstitutional. Pence tells "Fox News Sunday" that the order from a federal judge in Seattle was wrongly decided, noting that a judge in Boston had earlier come to a different conclusion in initially allowing the ban to stand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|Mikey
|2
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC