The Latest: Pence calls federal judge...

The Latest: Pence calls federal judge's order 'frustrating'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : Vice-President Mike Pence is calling a federal court order declining to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban as "frustrating," describing it as inconsistent and unconstitutional. Pence tells "Fox News Sunday" that the order from a federal judge in Seattle was wrongly decided, noting that a judge in Boston had earlier come to a different conclusion in initially allowing the ban to stand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 Mikey 2
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand... Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 2
News D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d... Jan 10 I P freely 15
News Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e... Nov '16 Mintz4004 17
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC