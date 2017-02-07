The international director is searchi...

The international director is searching for an Israeli boy to star in his next big film.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Renowned director and producer Steven Spielberg is looking for an Israeli boy to star in his next big film, Channel 10 News reported Monday. Spielberg will reportedly hold the auditions for the movie in the Jewish state, the report said, and is looking for an English-speaking boy aged 6 to 8. The movie will deal with the story of the Jewish community in Italy, according to Channel 10's daily entertainment magazine, The Guy Pines Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand... Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 2
News D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d... Jan 10 I P freely 15
News Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e... Nov '16 Mintz4004 17
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC