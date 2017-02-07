The international director is searching for an Israeli boy to star in his next big film.
Renowned director and producer Steven Spielberg is looking for an Israeli boy to star in his next big film, Channel 10 News reported Monday. Spielberg will reportedly hold the auditions for the movie in the Jewish state, the report said, and is looking for an English-speaking boy aged 6 to 8. The movie will deal with the story of the Jewish community in Italy, according to Channel 10's daily entertainment magazine, The Guy Pines Show.
