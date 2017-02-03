The Guestlist & Kill Rock Stars Prese...

The Guestlist & Kill Rock Stars Present 'Say Yes: An Elliott Smith Podcast'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Elliott Smith's seminal album Either/Or, and the upcoming release of Either/Or: Expanded Edition, The Guestlist and Kill Rock Stars have partnered to create Say Yes: An Elliott Smith Podcast. The six episode miniseries will feature stories from folks who knew Elliott, memories from artists he influenced, and conversations about Either/Or - which might just be his most important release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 Mikey 2
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand... Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 2
News D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d... Jan 10 I P freely 15
News Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e... Nov '16 Mintz4004 17
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC