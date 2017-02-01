Sony Music Sales Down Slightly in Q4

Sony Corp. reported that its music operations sales were 178.5 billion yen , down from the third quarter of 2015 when sales were 181.8 billion yen , a decline of 1.8 percent. It attributed that decrease due to appreciation of the yen against the dollar and strong sales in the third quarter of 2015, when Adele 's 25 album was breaking sales records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.