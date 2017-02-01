Sony Music Sales Down Slightly in Q4
Sony Corp. reported that its music operations sales were 178.5 billion yen , down from the third quarter of 2015 when sales were 181.8 billion yen , a decline of 1.8 percent. It attributed that decrease due to appreciation of the yen against the dollar and strong sales in the third quarter of 2015, when Adele 's 25 album was breaking sales records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|Mikey
|2
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC