Rumors highlight the hidden lives of North Korean leaders

FILE - In this May 4, 2001, file photo, a man believed to be Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, looks at a battery of photographers as he exits a police van to board a plane to Beij... . TV screens show pictures of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Yongsan Electronic store in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.