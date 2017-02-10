Renowned sculptor returns to Cripple ...

Renowned sculptor returns to Cripple Creek Ice Festival with big ideas | Colorado Springs Gazette...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Thomas Barlow laid out his sketches on a table: an elephant head with a sloping trunk; a replica of Disney's Tree of Life, with engraved animal faces and a flock of swallows bursting from the side; and two battling crocodiles, with splashes of water encircling them. For the 10th annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival, he would have at his disposal 170 blocks measuring roughly 20 by 40 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... 20 hr USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand... Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 2
News D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d... Jan '17 I P freely 15
News Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,802,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC