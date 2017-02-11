Prosecutors Admit Troy Ave's DNA Not On Gun In Irving Plaza Murder Case
Rapper Troy Ave made headlines yesterday for his flashy appearance in court, where he wore a bulletproof vest and a bright red hat promoting cooking up crack cocaine. Prosecutors agreed to allow the rapper to perform under some strict regulations as he awaits trial for an attempted murder charge, related to a deadly shooting last May at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.
