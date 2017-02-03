Police: Man arrested in strangling death of NYC jogger

A federal appeals court has denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on certain travelers and all refugees White House: Courts will reaffirm Trump's executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries Lebanon's National News Agency says airlines operating out of Beirut international airport have begun allowing residents of the seven majority Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban to... The New York Immigration Coalition says it's been assisting visa and green card holders through JFK with no problems Police have arrested a man in the strangulation of a New York City woman who had gone out for a run last summer and was found dead in a secluded marsh Police have arrested a man in the strangulation of a New York City woman who had gone out for a run ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.