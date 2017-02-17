Over 100 'Day Without Immigrants' pro...

Over 100 'Day Without Immigrants' protesters fired from jobs

10 hrs ago

Over 100 people across the country were fired from their jobs after skipping work to take part in the "Day Without Immigrants" protest last week, according to NBC News. Immigrants and supporters in a number of major cities across the country skipped work and school and demonstrated on Thursday.

