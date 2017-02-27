Niko Nordstr m Appointed President Warner Music Australasia

Nordstrom, who is currently as vice president of Warner Music Nordics and managing director of Warner Music Finland, a role he has served in since 2007, is credited with doubling the Finnish company's market share in the 10 years since taking the reins. With Nordstrom taking the top job for Warner Music Group's activities in Australia and New Zealand, the music major commended the company's outgoing leader, Tony Harlow, who was recently appointed president of WEA Corp., WMG's global artist and label services arm, based in New York.

