Nicki Minaj's Brother Rejects Plea Deal In Rape Case
Nicki Minaj's brother is reportedly heading to trial after rejecting a plea deal in his felony rape case. Jelani Maraj was arrested in New York in December, 2015 after an unnamed 12-year-old girl alleged he had been raping her for months, with the last encounter occurring just one day prior to his arrest.
