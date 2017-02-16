News | Family of Fallen Worcester Sol...

News | Family of Fallen Worcester Soldier Moquin Jr. Receives National Legacy Grant

The family of fallen Worcester soldier PFC Brian M. Moquin Jr. has received a national legacy grant from the Dog Tag Brewing Foundation . The grants are awarded to families who are committed to creating a long-lasting legacy for their lost loved one by inspiring and giving back to their community.

Chicago, IL

