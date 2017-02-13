News conferences raise issue of Trump...

News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking softballs

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... 7 hr USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... 7 hr USA Today 1
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Sat USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand... Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 2
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC