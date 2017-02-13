News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking softballs
" President Donald Trump managed to avoid questions about hot-button issues facing the White House " such as the future of national security adviser Michael Flynn and the North Korean missile launch " in a news conference Monday where selected reporters asked non-challenging questions and other, shouted-out inquiries were ignored. Trump appeared before the White House press corps after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
#1 13 hrs ago
President Trump is doing just fine by we of "Interior America" who voted for him. And our enemy remains the same as was during the election campaign: the powerful news media Democrats of the east and west coast's "Establishments." And we resent the Enemy-Media creating a carnival over insubstantial issues, including giving excessive press coverage to weird Hollywood "leftists" who don't represent anything but their own careers. But I guess that's all the "Coast" people have.
