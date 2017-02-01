News 58 mins ago 1:38 p.m.Sex offender blames indecent exposure arrests on saggy pants
That's Courtney Stroggins' excuse for why he's been arrested over and over for indecent exposure over the past two years. It's happened in all kinds of public places -- DART stations, a laundromat, an ER hallway, and an apartment office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|Mikey
|2
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC