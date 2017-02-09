News 55 mins ago 12:15 p.m.'Limbo que...

News 55 mins ago 12:15 p.m.'Limbo queen' goes right under SUV in viral video

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Check out video from a recent stunt at a New York car dealership. Shemika limbos UNDER an SUV while holding two trays of drinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News 11 hr USA Today 1
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand... Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 2
News D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d... Jan 10 I P freely 15
News Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC