News 47 mins ago 10:32 p.m.Thousands ...

News 47 mins ago 10:32 p.m.Thousands expected at - Not My Presidents Day' rallies Monday

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Anti-Trump activists have seized on Monday's federal holiday to organize "Not My Presidents Day" rallies in cities around the country. Protest leaders say they expect thousands to take to the streets in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and as many as two dozen other communities in the latest round of demonstrations to oppose the policies of President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Fri USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb 16 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb 16 ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC