News 47 mins ago 10:32 p.m.Thousands expected at - Not My Presidents Day' rallies Monday
Anti-Trump activists have seized on Monday's federal holiday to organize "Not My Presidents Day" rallies in cities around the country. Protest leaders say they expect thousands to take to the streets in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and as many as two dozen other communities in the latest round of demonstrations to oppose the policies of President Donald Trump.
