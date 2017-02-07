News 27 mins ago 8:22 a.m.Euthanasia drug found in dog food prompts recall

News 27 mins ago 8:22 a.m.Euthanasia ...

Euthanasia drug found in dog food prompts recall

Evanger's is voluntarily recalling some of its dog food after a drug that is used to anesthetize or put down pets was found in it. Pentobarbital was found in one lot of the dog food; five dogs got sick and one died, according to the Wheeling, Ill.-based company.

