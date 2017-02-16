New era for consumer protection as Republicans take helm of watchdog agency
Consumer groups are bracing for a more pro-industry approach to safety, fearful that strides made in the name of product safety will be rolled back, as Republicans take the helm of the nation's key consumer safety agency. The Trump Administration last week elevated Ann Marie Buerkle, a Republican appointed to the commission in 2013, to the post of acting chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 13
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 13
|USA Today
|1
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|just say no to tr...
|1
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan '17
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC