New Body Count Album To Feature Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera [News]
Body Count have now revealed that Max Cavalera, Dave Mustaine, and Randy Blythe will all appear on new album "Bloodlust" coming via Century Media Records. An official music video for first single "No Lives Matter" is coming on February 17th, with a previously posted teaser clip available below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|Mikey
|2
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC