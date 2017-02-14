Music Industry: The Music Business is More Innovative Than You Think
While some may believe that the music industry has lost its ability to innovate, the reality is something very different, and as music and tech continue to grow and develop together, new concepts and ideas continue to propel the industry forward. The music business should be prouder of its pioneering spirit, argues Yvan Boudillet, TheLynk's founder and former head of digital at EMI and Warner Music France on the Midem blog.
